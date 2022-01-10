The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) called on private sector establishments to commit to paying the wages of their workers through the Wage Protection System (WPS) on the scheduled dates.

"The establishments’ commitment to pay wages on time would enhance the stability of the contractual relationship between its parties and greatly contribute to increasing the worker productivity as a result of paying the wages on time and in the specified amount," said Maher Al Obed, Assistant Under-Secretary for Inspection Affairs at MoHRE.

He stressed that MoHRE is keen to foster balanced and stable relations between employers and workers based on mutual consent and transparency in accordance with the contracts concluded between them. "The Ministry also seeks to ensure the worker’s right to receive his wage in return for his commitment to perform his job duties, so as to enhance legal practices in the country's labour market," he added.

Al Obed pointed out that the mechanism of the WPS enables employers to fulfill their obligations towards their workers in the easiest way through the strategic partnership with the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates.

He called on employers to register and document any agreement with their workers regarding the change of wages through the approved systems and procedures applied by MoHRE in this regard.

He also recommended that employers should take advantage of the 'Statement of Account' service to view the report that provides them a comprehensive description of the facility's position on the payment of wages through the WPS, in order to ensure their commitment to transfer wages on time.

MoHRE provides the 'Statement of Account' service to the establishments registered with it on a monthly basis through a comprehensive interactive report sent to employers via e-mail to inform them proactively of the status in the records of the Ministry. This ensures that employers would have regular access to all data and information related to the files of their establishments, and the status of their workers.

The UAE has been the pioneer in launching the WPS, which, since its implementation in 2009, has been praised by the International Labour Organisation and later adopted by many countries as an electronic mechanism that ensures timely payment of workers' wages.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.