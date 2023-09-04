Dubai Courts has explained the law that will be enacted in the case of a parent's violation towards their child in custody, as well as towards the custodian.

In the case of a parent having sole custody of their child, the second party has a visitation order guaranteed by law to visit the child.

In case of a breach of contract from the visiting party — in the form of causing harm to the custodian or the child in custody — the visitation shall be temporarily suspended for their protection.

The step is taken in order to combat violation of public morals and maintain the safety of the concerned parties.

