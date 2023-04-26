The Federal National Council (FNC) Technical Affairs, Energy and Mineral Resources Committee today held a meeting at the FNC's Secretariat-General in Dubai, chaired by Mohammed Issa Al Kashf, Chair of the Committee, to discuss the government's artificial intelligence (AI) policy.

During the meeting, the committee was briefed about the information provided by relevant authorities concerning AI, and decided to draft a report on this matter.

The committee also discussed the availability of the infrastructure and legislation required to develop AI technologies.



