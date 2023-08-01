Kuwait's state audit bureau has been tasked to assess the country's "financial position" for the fiscal year 2022-2023, chief lawmaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun said in parliament on Tuesday, adjourning the session to the following day.

Acting Finance Minister Saad Al-Barak explained the intricacies of Kuwait's "financial position," in an open session of parliament, allowing lawmakers to offer their viewpoints on the matter, which has been referred to state auditors for the final say, added the chief lawmaker.

As per constitutional procedures, Kuwait's government is obliged to submit a report on the country's "financial position" in a routine manner.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).