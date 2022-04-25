RIYADH — The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing revealed that there has been a huge increase in the number of commercial licenses issued by the ministry for restaurants, coffee shops and other eateries.



This manifests the boom and enhanced commercial activities being witnessed all over Saudi Arabia following the Kingdom’s successful fight against coronavirus and of lifting the pandemic related health restrictions and preventive measures.



The licenses issued for restaurants and related services recorded an increase of 56.44 percent while the licenses for buffets and cafeterias registered a rise of 96.91 percent whereas the licenses for catering services shot up by 89.22 percent.



The ministry stated that the licenses issued for the activities of beverage and coffee shops registered an increase of 93.51 percent. The increase in men’s clothing and tailoring shops was at around 99.7 percent while that of automated bakeries stood at 61.77 percent.



Also, the licenses for fast food outlets posted an increase of 48.60 percent while the increase in other sectors include washing, ironing and dry cleaning at 44.31 percent; men’s salons 99.92 percent; groceries 49.62 percent whereas the licenses for renovations of residential and non-residential buildings registered an increase of 33.97 percent, Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper reported.



One of the major requirements with regard to the issuance of license is to exhibit the license document in a prominent place in the facility premises. It is prohibited to use the license for anything other than the purpose for which it was allotted.



It is not allowed to change the commercial activity or modify the office space by making any additions or deletions without obtaining the approval for the same from the concerned municipality.



It is not allowed to misuse the licensed facility for activities that create discomfort or harmful to public health or environment. The rental contract must be submitted to the municipality if the applicant is a tenant.



This is in addition to the commitment to fulfilling the requirements for persons with disabilities, with the aim of facilitating their movement and making available of most appropriate facilities for them.

