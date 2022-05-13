RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has stated that fingerprints and photos are considered as a mandatory requirement to issue or renew the passports for children aged 12 years and above



The Jawazat said citizens wishing to issue or renew passports of their dependents must book an e-appointment to visit the Civil Status Department in the appropriate area to issue a national identity card for them before submitting an application.



Citizens must benefit from the e-services that are provided by the Absher platform to issue or renew the passport and to receive it through the national address via the Saudi Post and Logistics (SPL), the Jawazat said.



It is important and necessary for every citizen to keep their passports in a safe place whether inside or outside Saudi Arabia, the Jawazat noted, warning that they should not mortgage the passport, neglect it, or keep it in unsafe places.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).