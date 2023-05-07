DAMMAM - The King Fahd Causeway Authority (KFCA) has announced the start of providing 4 e-payments services that would enable the travelers to pay and cross the toll gates on both Saudi and Bahraini sides.

KFCA has provided the 4 e-payments services through the “Jesr” or “Causeway” app, by using integrated and automatic electronic gates. Travelers will be able to pay and cross the gates without the need to stop for cash payments.

The first service is Barq technology, which is a technology to automatically identify the vehicle through the car’s plate number, and thus, the vehicle will be allowed to pass without the need for human intervention.

The service can be activated through the Jesr app, and the payment will be through the digital wallet.

KFCA has also provided the service of the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), “Tasheel,”, through a RFID chip that will be placed in the front windshield of passenger’s vehicles.

The vehicles of the passengers upon arrival to the gate will be identified automatically via the RFID chip, then they will be allowed to enter.

Another e-payment service has been added, which is the payment service through the QR code, where money can be added through the digital wallet for the frequent travelers.

Moreover, KFCA added the Yusur service, which is for a one-time transit by filling out the e-wallet while using the main page for the app as a visitor without the need for logging in there.

It is noteworthy that KFCA had announced earlier the provision of a free WiFi service in the procedures area on the Saudi side, which comes within its efforts it is conducting in order to increase the provided services level for the passengers.

