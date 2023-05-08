Dubai’s education regulator has issued a clarification after a news website ran a report suggesting that all schools are to close on June 26. The report had said that schools would close a day before the predicted holidays to mark Islamic festival Eid Al Adha.

“Not the case,” the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) posted on Twitter in response to the publication’s report. “Parents should refer to their school’s approved academic calendar for details on the end of the academic year. Dates for Eid Al Adha holidays will be announced by the federal government.”

As per astronomical calculations, UAE residents are likely to get a six-day break for Eid Al Adha, starting from Tuesday, June 27. However, the actual dates are subject to the sighting of the Moon, which determines the start and end of Islamic calendar months.

The aforementioned report had suggested that schools would close on Monday — which would give students a nine-day break, followed by the summer holidays. However, as it turns out, this is “not the case”, according to the KHDA.

The KHDA publishes details about the academic calendars followed by private schools on its website. “All private schools can only tentatively communicate public holidays (like Eid, UAE National Day) to parents and confirm them once declared by the UAE government authority,” the authority states.

Parents can click on schools’ profiles to check their individual academic calendars.

According to the general school calendar, the academic year is not to end before June 28, 2023. The minimum number of school days is 182 days.

