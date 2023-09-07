Qatar - HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at the Amiri Diwan Wednesday.

Following the meeting, HE the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement: The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows: The Cabinet approved a draft law amending some provisions of Law No 1 of 2012 on the regulation and control of advertisement placement, and decided to refer it to the Shura Council.

The Cabinet approved in principle a draft law regarding control of precious metals and valuable stones.

The draft law was prepared in the context of keeping pace with developments in control over precious metals and valuable stones, to replace Law No 4 of 1978 on the control, assaying and stamping precious metals.

The Cabinet also approved the following:

1- Draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) in sports and youth between the governments of Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

2- Draft MoU for co-operation in intellectual property between the Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.

3- Draft MoU on co-operation in the field of competition between the Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the General Authority for Competition of Saudi Arabia.

4- Draft agreement on legal and judicial co-operation in civil, commercial and personal status matters between countries of the Gulf Co-operation Council.

5- Draft agreement on legal and judicial co-operation in penal (criminal) matters between countries of the Gulf Co-operation Council.

The Cabinet then reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions thereon:

1- Results of the study on the proposed amendments to the Labour Law.

2- Results of the International Agriculture Forum (Morocco — May 2023).

