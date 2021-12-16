RIYADH - MDLBEAST SoundStorm21, the four-day blockbuster music festival that began Thursday, initiated a campaign titled “Respect & Reset” aimed at combating harassment during the festival. Internationally renowned singers and musicians are performing alongside a host of local artists at Banban, north of Riyadh, the venue of the festivities.



In a statement, MDLBEAST warned that anyone who violates the policy may be immediately removed from the festival site without a refund, and authorities will be alerted, as they will reserve the right to ban the offender from all its future events.



MDLBEAST will take a number of measures to combat harassment. “Teams of trained responders will be available throughout the event grounds, dispatched as needed to intervene and take action to reports of harassment. In addition, anyone found to be violating the MDLBEAST Code of Conduct or Anti-Harassment Policy will face immediate removal from the event site without refund and will be referred to the authorities for legal recourse, and many more,” the statement said.



Organizers of the biggest concert in the Middle East reiterated their commitment to provide a positive, harassment-free experience for all people. As it has created a safe, entertainment space, where guests’ behavior is respectful and allows everyone to fully participate in the MDLBEAST experience.



MDLBEAST warned that there is no tolerance for harassment in any form, where their policy includes the public, artists, advertisers, sponsors, partners, vendors, and all event-related activities sponsored or organized by MDLBEAST.



The "R & R" program efforts are particularly focused on ensuring that every person can enjoy the event without fear of harassment or unwanted approach or contact. As the inappropriate behavior will be taken seriously whether direct or indirect such as written and verbal blackmails; all threat forms; contempt; discriminatory languages; any comment directed with intent to harm or insult; direct and indirect physical assault; and all forms of racism and harassment.



MDLBEAST has a zero-tolerance policy, as it is committed to provide a positive, harassment-free experience for all people in the MDLBEAST community, participants and staff, regardless of gender, ability, physical appearance, race, customs, age and religion.



In its anti-harassment campaign, R & R, MDLBeast has issued a list of illustrative information about the harassment, its types, and ways to act properly in case it occurs to anyone and many more, which aimed at education, prevention, and support resources.



MDLBeast statement pointed out that a team of internationally renowned subject matter experts has begun coordinating with local resources to implement wide-reaching anti-harassment initiatives, dedicated to creating a safer, more respectful music and entertainment experience for every attendee.



The R & R campaign expects everyone to respect MDLBEAST zero-tolerance policy on harassment, as well each other’s gender, race, beliefs, opinions, and boundaries, in addition to respecting the desire for everyone to enjoy events without fear of harassment.



Meanwhile, the campaign confirmed that everyone should reset to protect themselves by reporting the harassment and take a stand, protecting others by being an active bystander and stand up to harassment of others, as well as to reset the views on harassment as it is never acceptable under any circumstance.



The MDLBEAST statement called on everyone to visit the Respect & Reset campaign page to learn more about the program and how to get involved in the movement to stop harassment.



https://mdlbeast.com/terms-and-conditions/code-of-conduct/personal-space/



The statement urged anyone who noticed any inappropriate behavior at Soundstorm or any MDLBeast event to report and contact the appropriate authorities via social protection call center: 1919; through the app: Kulluna Amn; Harassment Hotline: 999911 996; and Human Rights Commission: 0114185100.