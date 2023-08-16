RIYADH — A Saudi man and woman have been jailed on charges of possession of drugs with intent to promote drugs.



This has been revealed by an official source at the Public Prosecution.



It announced that the Drugs Prosecution has completed the investigation by accusing the male and female citizen with the intent of promoting drugs.



The investigation procedures revealed that the defendants had prepared one of the restrooms for drug promotion, and after inspecting it, they found about 100 pills of psychotropic substances, an amount of narcotic hashish, as well as tools for distributing and weighing drugs.



The accused were arrested, then they were referred to the competent court.



A verdict was issued convicting them of what was attributed to them, imprisoning the man for a period of 12 years, and the woman for a period of 5 years, in addition to fining them an amount of SR100,000.



The official source stressed that the Public Prosecution, in cooperation with the security authorities, will continue to protect society from drugs that threaten security and health.



The Public Prosecution will present whoever promoted drugs to the competent court to demand severe penalties in this regard, he said.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).