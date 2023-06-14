RIYADH — An Asian national, who was convicted of money laundering, was sentenced to four years in prison. The court also ordered confiscation of four kilograms of gold ornaments seized from the convict.



An official source at the Public Prosecution said that its economic crimes wing has completed investigation into the charges against the Asian national who was involved in money laundering by concealing about six kilograms of gold ornaments inside his vehicle in a secret manner, and transported them to the Kingdom through one of the land ports.



The source stated that the case was referred to the competent court and presented evidence against the defendant. The court awarded him four-year jail term and ordered to confiscate the seized gold ornaments.



The source stressed that the Public Prosecution will continue to protect economic transactions involving money laundering, and the perpetrators will be awarded with stringent punitive measures.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).