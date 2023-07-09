Muscat: The various courts of the Sultanate of Oman have received more than 8,600 cases during the last three months, from April to June 2023, the Public Prosecution said.

According to the statistics issued by the Public Prosecution, the number of cases received by the courts of the Sultanate of Oman during the second quarter of 2023 reached 8,669. The number of judicial orders reached 45,868, while the number of investigation records during the same period reached 16,826.

The number of complaints received electronically during the second quarter of 2023 was 736, and 197 of the requests were received by the Department of Customer Service.

Furthermore, The number of defendants during the period from April 2023 to June 2023 reached 11,017, while the number of judicial decisions issued reached 6,989.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).