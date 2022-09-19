DUBAI: The Dubai Smart Police Stations (SPS), the world's first and only unmanned smart police stations, have welcomed 2,067,000 visitors, and smartly processed 363,189 transactions since they were first introduced in 2017.

Major General Ali Ahmed Ghanim, Director of the General Department for Logistic Support and Head of the Government and Private Sector Team for Smart Police Stations, said, "Today, on the 5th anniversary of the inauguration of the first smart police station (SPS), we take pride in being the pioneers of digital transformation and utilisation of smart police services to provide customers with smart services 24/7 and without human intervention."

Maj. Gen. Ghanim explained that the success of the SPS project reflects the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to achieve the government's objective of improving the quality of life of community members, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

"Dubai residents, visitors, and tourists can easily avail of smart police services round the clock and without human intervention through these smart police stations, which provide top-notch services with ease and per the highest standards," Maj. Gen. Ghanim said.

The 22 SPS, in all its editions - SPS, Drive-Thru, Walk-in, offers 27 essential services 24x7, such as reporting crimes and traffic incidents, and offers a further 33 community-based services to customers in seven languages: Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian and Chinese.

During the EXPO 2020 Dubai, the Smart Police Station (SPS) welcomed visitors, residents, and delegations of prime ministers, presidents, ministers, royalties, and distinguished individuals worldwide. The self-service police stations served Expo 2020 visitors 24x7.