The Punitive and Correctional Establishments at Dubai Police, in collaboration with charitable associations in Dubai and philanthropists, provided male and female inmates with AED 4,400,597 in financial aid during the first half of this year.

Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments at Dubai Police, praised the efforts of charitable institutions and humanitarian initiatives by individuals who seek out and support cases in need. "This reflects the unity, compassion, and solidarity of the UAE community, and demonstrates the dedication of individuals and institutions to help inmates start anew," he noted.

Brigadier Julfar lauded the Humanitarian Care team's efforts to provide full support to male and female inmates through the effective use of financial aid, in line with Dubai Police's strategic goal of promoting community happiness. He also noted that almost half of the financial aid spent in the first half of this year contributed to the release of 40 inmates of financial cases and enabled them to reunite with their families.

He further pointed out that the financial aid provided during the first half of this year was utilised for various purposes, such as settling overdue rent, releasing inmates of financial cases, assisting inmates' families, paying bail, purchasing travel tickets, supplying health items, paying school fees, and implementing various humanitarian initiatives which brought happiness and comfort to male and female inmates on several occasions.

Brigadier Julfar extended his appreciation to all the partners, entities, and philanthropists who contributed to these efforts, emphasising the significance of their generous contributions in making a positive difference in the lives of the inmates and their families.