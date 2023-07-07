An Abu Dhabi pharmacy is being investigated for insurance fraud after it is alleged to have substituted prescribed drugs for other medicines in order to gain financially from insurer funds.

The pharmacy has been referred by the emirate’s Department of Health to public prosecution after monitoring.

More than 1,300 inspection visits have been carried out 2023 during which 43 violations have been found, the department said, mostly related to non-compliance with regulations and standards issued by DoH, provision of medical services not licensed for the healthcare facility, lack of healthcare professionals required to provide services within the facility, and non-adherence to safety and infection control requirements.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Brinda Darasha)

