The UAE-based Gulf Islamic Investments (GII) has fully acquired Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank (AGTB) from Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala

AGTB is a Category 1 digital bank licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international finance centre.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

The bank was set up in 2018 by Mubadala as the world’s first digitally enabled trade bank, in collaboration with AGTB Holdings Limited, a company controlled by the Rowland family.

Gulf Islamic Investments private equity, real estate and venture capital company with over $3 billion of assets under management.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

