Qatar - Barwa Real Estate Group has signed a QR3bn financing agreement with Qatar Islamic Bank.

The purpose of the new facility is to refinance a part of the group’s facilities.

The term of the new financing is up to 10 years which will support the cash flow of the group.

Barwa said there is no conflict of interest between the contracting parties in this agreement.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).