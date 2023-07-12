Doha: Al Rayan Bank, the most successful Islamic bank in the UK, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cathy Lewis as a non-executive director.

Cathy Lewis brings with her over three decades of diverse experience at director level across multiple sectors. Her extensive background includes notable roles such as Group HR Director at RSA plc, Executive Director of HR & Corporate Services at Prudential Assurance, and Chief People Officer at HM Revenue & Customs.

Additionally, Cathy serves as an ambassador and advisor at The ISC Group and holds positions as a non-executive director, Remuneration Committee Chair, and Audit and Risk Committee member at The Ardonagh Group. Her wealth of knowledge and expertise will be invaluable as Al Rayan Bank expands its presence in commercial and premier banking.

Cathy Lewis will assume the role of Chair on the Remuneration Committee, effective from September, and will also serve on the Board Risk Committee.

Her involvement in these critical committees will further strengthen the bank’s governance and risk management practices.

Expressing her enthusiasm about her new appointment, Cathy stated, “Al Rayan Bank has cemented its position as the pioneering force in Islamic finance within the UK. I am delighted to have been asked to contribute to its ongoing success and look forward to working alongside the bank’s talented team.” Cathy’s experience in effecting cultural transformations in both the private and public sectors, working closely with stakeholders, non-executive directors, regulators, and trade unions, will further enhance the board’s already strong and diverse skillsets.

Michael Williams, Chairman of Al Rayan Bank, commented, “We are delighted that Cathy is joining the Bank’s board. She brings many years of experience across different sectors, which will help to further deepen the board’s already strong and wide-ranging skillsets. Her expertise means she is well suited to support and positively challenge the Bank moving forward.”

Al Rayan Bank, founded in 2004, holds the distinction of being the oldest and largest Islamic bank in the UK. The bank is authorized by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by both the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

