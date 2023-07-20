Tunisia - The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) is ready to review the funding of new cooperation projects according to the Tunisian government's "priorities", said IsDB Chairman Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, following his meeting, on Wednesday, in Jeddah, with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar

Visiting Saudi Arabia, the third and final stage of his tour to Gulf countries, Ammar had talks with Al Jasser about various projects funded by the Bank in Tunisia as well as the progress of their implementation, the Foreign Affairs Ministry added.

The two parties also discussed ways to hasten the funding of ongoing projects and support Tunisia's position with international institutions and funding bodies.

Ammar laid emphasis on cooperation with the IsDB, commending its role in supporting Tunisia's development efforts through the financing of a large number of projects in various economic and social sectors.

The meeting also focused on a number of challenges Tunisia is facing, particularly irregular migration, human trafficking and food security.

The Minister underlined the capacity of the Tunisian economy to attract new projects thanks to the reforms undertaken by the government in the light of the corrective process initiated since July 25, 2021.

