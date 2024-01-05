Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has announced that its 60-second online fund transfer service ‘QuickRemit’ is now available for remittances to the UK.

Emirates Islamic customers will be able to conduct QuickRemit transfers to any Lloyds Bank account in the UK in less than 60 seconds, and transfers to other UK banks within one hour. Lloyds Bank is one of the UK’s leading banks with over 500 branches across England and Wales.

Emirates Islamic customers can avail QuickRemit service via EI + the bank's mobile banking app conveniently and securely at competitive rates and zero remittance fees.

Simplicity, agility and security

Mohamed Al Hadi, Acting Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said: “Expanding our QuickRemit transfer service to the UK introduces simplicity, agility and security to the remittance experience of one of our key customer segments. The QuickRemit service offers customers a quick, free remittance channel to send money to the UK for various purposes including family needs, education or for investment.”

The bank currently extends the QuickRemit services to India and Pakistan, tying up with HDFC Bank and Faysal Bank respectively.--TradeArabia News Service

