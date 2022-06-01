Bahrain's Al Salam Bank has announced the launch of its employee training programme entitled ‘Al Salam Bahrain Financial Learning Academy’.

In partnership with various prestigious financial institutions in Sudan, and under the guidance of the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), the programme will encompass 21 courses and 44 sessions from May 2022 to the end of August 2022 through Microsoft Teams.

The programme will cover a number of important topics including: bank and country risk analysis and its latest updates, an introduction to Islamic capital markets, sukuk and other products, cyber security for the financial sector, anti-money laundering and compliance, financial crimes and fraud prevention as well as familiarising employees with the key aspects of Islamic financing in addition to an overview of sanctions and regulations and the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI).

Equipping participants

Commenting on the occasion, Muna Al Balooshi, Head of Human Resources and Administration at Al Salam Bank, said: “The programme, which is being offered as part of our education and knowledge exchange initiatives, aims to equip participants with knowledge of the Bahraini financial market and shed light on Islamic banking, cyber security, and financial compliance, in line with the kingdom’s outstanding record of training and development particularly within the financial sector.

“We would like to express our appreciation to BIBF for allocating lecturers to deliver key sessions, whereby the trainees will be awarded with a certificate of participation at the end of the programme, and look forward to continuing to form these dynamic partnerships in the future.”

BIBF will also be offering multiple courses across various integral subjects including: advancing financial opportunities in Sudan, financial risk management and governance, emerging technologies and opportunities in the financial sector globally and in Africa, financial technology, digital transformation, international trade finance with a focus on African markets, rules governing trade finance products, supply chain financing, structured trade finance products for Corporate and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) liquidity and cash management for Corporate SMEs and trade finance overview products.

Sudanese financial institutions

The Sudanese financial institutions participating in the programme include: the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, the Central Bank of Sudan, Bank of Khartoom, Omdurman National Bank, Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt, Sudanese French Bank, United Capital Bank, Blue Nile Mashreg Bank, Export Development Bank, El Nilein Bank, Alnile Bank, Sudanese Egyptian Bank, Tadhamon Bank, Sahel and Sahara Bank, Sudanese Islamic Bank and Balad Bank.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).