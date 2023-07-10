Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), a leading provider of Islamic digital banking services in the kingdom, has appointed Ajay Jha as its Chief Risk Officer.

An industry veteran, Jha has over 25 years of experience working in Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and India.

Prior to joining BisB, he had held various roles including that of senior director and head of risk and compliance at Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (Apicorp) and head of risk management at Al Rajhi Capital, as well as head of risk at Amlak International Finance.

He had also held several managerial positions in leading organizations in India, as lead credit and risk practice at Accenture Consulting, regional head of mortgages and branch head for Citibank – India, regional business head-mortgages at ICICI Bank and branch manager of GE Capital.

Welcoming him into the fold, CEO Yaser Alsharifi said this comes as part of the bank's ongoing strides towards developing its management team’s expertise and skills.

"We are pleased to welcome Jha to the BisB family, and wish him the best of luck in his new position. We are confident that he will contribute to shifting the bank’s risk management through his extensive experience in the field across various markets," he stated.

"This step comes as part of our directives to strengthen our management team, in addition to relying on their experience and ability to achieve our goals," he noted.

On his new role, Jha said: "I value the confidence of the CEO and the board which has earned me this strategic position in the bank. I look forward to working alongside my team to develop BisB’s risk department and establish a more flexible framework that addresses all current financial market challenges and help pave the way for further organizational achievements."

Jha holds an MBA from Devi Ahilya University, Indore in the central Indian state of Madya Pradesh. He has also achieved a BSc (Honours) in Chemistry from the Ramjas College at Delhi University.

A leading player in the Islamic banking sector, BisB has pioneered the country's Islamic finance industry since its establishment in 1979 and paved way in digital transformation to enhance the customer experience and elevate the standards of banking in the kingdom.

