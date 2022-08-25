Bahrain - Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), a leading Islamic bank, has announced the participation of several of its managers in the Certified Islamic Banker (CIB) programme by the General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions (CIBAFI).

The course included six key components: Introduction to Islamic Finance Transactions, Islamic Banking System, Finance Operations, Investment Operations, Banking Services and Sharia Supervision for Islamic Financial Institutions.

Some 20 employees attended the training workshop and 10 employees set for an extensive evaluation at the end of the Programme and successfully obtained CIB certification, they are: Jawad Humaidan - Chief Corporate & Institutional Banking Officer, Dalal Al Rayes - Head of Human Resources, Nada Ishaq – Board Secretary, Nada AlBastaki - Manager Risk Governance, Ayman Ahmed - Budaiya Branch Manager, Rasha Al Balbisi - senior manager of legal affairs, Sidharth Kumar Head of Corporate & Liquidity Risk, Sohail Kabir, Head of Operational Risk, Mohammed Memon - Card Development Manager, and Farid Najafov - Group Head of Taxation.

Islamic financing

Afnan Saleh, Chief Human Resources Officer at BisB, said: “The CIB programme helped participants gain a more enhanced understanding of Islamic financing requirements as well as the processes of preparing and executing Islamic financing transactions and corporate governance, comes as a part of BisB’s commitment towards continually developing its employees and their skills.”

The CIB programme aims to acquaint the employees to Islamic finance institutions with a more broadened understanding of the field while improving their skillset and capabilities by providing them professional knowledge that will guide them in further developing their careers.

