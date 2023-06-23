ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has been recognised with three prestigious awards at the Bonds & Sukuk Middle East Awards 2023 for its outstanding contributions to the finance sector.

The three categories of the awards include the Global Sovereign Sukuk Deal of the Year, Islamic Syndication of the Year, and Real Estate Finance Deal of the Year.

Mohammed Ali Al Fahim, Acting Global Head of Wholesale Banking at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, said, "These awards reaffirm ADIB's position as a leading Islamic financial institution, dedicated to driving innovation and creating value for its clients. ADIB will continue to strive for excellence as we participate in ambitious deals that have a meaningful impact on the local communities they serve.”

ADIB received the Islamic Syndication of the Year award for its exceptional involvement. This milestone highlights ADIB's leadership in structuring innovative and sustainable financial solutions.

In addition, ADIB has been honoured with the Real Estate Finance Deal of the Year award, which exemplifies ADIB's expertise in the real estate sector and its commitment to supporting significant projects.