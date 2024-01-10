Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, has announced the introduction of ADIB Business Souq, an innovative digital marketplace designed to provide comprehensive support to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). This all-in-one digital platform aims to significantly reduce the cost of doing business by offering a wide range of exclusive offers and discounts.

ADIB Business Souq is an online ecosystem for SMEs which allows businesses to digitally access multiple services and offers. The platform continuously adds new services and offers from various businesses in the UAE. Users can access these offers by visiting the ADIB Business Souq platform, where they can log in using their UAE mobile number, name, and OTP. Once logged in, they can select the desired offer, fill out a request form, and expect partner brands to respond within 48 working hours to process the request.

Game-changer for SMEs

Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, said: “The ADIB Business Souq is a game-changer for SMEs in the UAE. It is a one-stop platform that digitally connects SMEs with essential services such as accounting, HR, consultancy, and IT, all digitally accessible. This platform is a testament to ADIB's commitment to supporting the growth and success of SMEs."

Users will receive email and SMS notifications once a request is raised and they can also be tracked in the history tab. They will then receive a call from partner brands to discuss their requirements and finalise pricing after applying discounts. A confirmation email from partner brands will notify users when their offers are active.

ADIB is committed to supporting SMEs beyond the Business Souq, the platform is not exclusive to ADIB customers and is accessible to all SMEs in the UAE. In addition to accessing a wide array of services and offers, business owners can also expect a ready community of suppliers, all available through this free-of-charge service. Furthermore, new SME customers can open an ADIB account instantly through a fully automated process.

