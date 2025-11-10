Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, supported the establishment and expansion of 582 digital startups during the first nine months of 2025, reflecting the impact of the chamber’s efforts to position Dubai as a leading global hub for digital business and entrepreneurship.

Artificial intelligence accounted for 21% of all supported companies, positioning it the leading sector. HealthTech, Software-as-a-Service, and FinTech together accounted for 17% of the total. International companies represented 70% of all startups supported during the nine-month period.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, stated: “In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we remain committed to consolidating the emirate’s position as a central hub in the global digital economy. We are building an advanced business environment defined by agility, readiness, and innovation to keep pace with rapid technological change, while enabling digital companies to grow and expand from Dubai into global markets. This strengthens the emirate’s appeal as a leading destination for digital investment and tech talent, as well as a global testbed for developing and deploying new-economy solutions in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).”

The chamber’s ‘Business in Dubai’ platform, which offers a range of institutional services in collaboration with key partners, continued to support companies seeking to establish or expand their operations in the emirate. The platform facilitates access to suitable partners, investors, and clients. During the first nine months of 2025, 47% of the supported companies benefitted from establishment assistance and accelerator and incubator services. A further 32% leveraged the various business support services available through the platform.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launched four informative reports between Q1 2025 and Q3 2025. These included ‘The Entrepreneur’s AI Playbook,’ which seeks to raise awareness about the artificial intelligence tools and applications entrepreneurs can leverage to successfully launch, manage, and scale their businesses. The chamber also issued reports on the Expand North Star exhibition and foreign direct investment destinations across various technology sectors.

During the first nine months of this year, the chamber organised 15 events to strengthen partnerships and support key sectors of the digital economy, in addition to 16 international roadshows across global markets that showcased the strengths of Dubai’s digital economy and explored opportunities for cooperation with key stakeholders in the digital economy sectors, with the goal of attracting digital companies to the emirate.

The roadshows also highlighted the significance of Expand North Star, the world’s largest event for startups and investors. These missions covered 17 cities across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Portugal, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, Vietnam, and South Korea. The chamber met with representatives from more than 2,140 digital startups, ecosystem partners, investors and incubators. - TradeArabia News Service

