ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has introduced enhanced international transfer features on its mobile app and internet banking.

The improvements come as the bank reports a notable 20% year-on-year increase in remittances during H1 2023.

As the first bank in the UAE to offer exclusive discounts on remittance payments using Promo Codes, ADIB aims to transform the app into a one-stop solution for any remittance.

After implementing the feature, the bank saw an additional 2,000 customers utilise the mobile app for sending remittances. Further enhancements are in the works to add features such as transfer to wallet, transfer to card, extending the instant transfer capabilities to 60+ countries, and adding 80+ currencies for sending remittances to 200+ countries.

Approximately 95% of the bank’s remittances occur through digital channels, with most of those transfers directed to the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additionally, remittances to India are processed instantly or within the same day at the latest, further enhancing the convenience and efficiency of customers.

ADIB continuously strives to enhance customers’ experience on its mobile app by introducing convenient features.