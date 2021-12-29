COVID-19 was still high on the agenda at the start of the year, but Zawya covered stories from across the business and finance spectrum in 2021.

Watch the video to find out more, and see below for links to our most read stories.

Emirates suspends flights to Hong Kong

New restrictions for Dubai flyers effective today; Denmark lifts ban on UAE flights

More than 1,000 apartments, villas sold in Dubai in one week

GCC hospital revenues predicted to grow by 5.8% in 2021

Travellers from UAE to Saudi subject to quarantine even after travel ban is lifted



Egypt’s Talaat Moustafa Group, NUCA, partner for Noor City project

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invests $250 million in biosimulation firm Certara

Dubai mall operator Majid Al Futtaim secures first $1.5 bln sustainability-linked loan

World’s millionaires are moving to Dubai for safety, luxury and tax benefits

UAE’s new space mission will explore Venus, 7 asteroids

Former managing partner of Abraaj fined $1.9 mln by Dubai regulator

UAE’s ADNOC and India’s Reliance to invest $2bln in chemicals JV

