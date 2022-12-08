RIYADH: Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State, has led the UAE delegation at the 154th preparatory Ministerial Council meetings of the GCC Supreme Council in its 43rd session, which was held at the headquarters of the Council's General Secretariat in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The Ministerial Council discussed political, economic and development affairs, the environment, security, and legislative issues, and took the necessary decisions and recommendations which will be submitted to a meeting of the leaders of the Member States.

The meeting was held in the presence of GCC foreign ministers, and with the participation of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE ambassador to Saudi Arabia.



