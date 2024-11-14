WASHINGTON-- The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis in October, the same increase as in each of the previous three months, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.



Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 2.6 percent before seasonal adjustment. The index for shelter rose 0.4 percent in October, accounting for over half of the monthly all items increase.

The food index also increased over the month, rising 0.2 percent as the food at home index increased 0.1 percent and the food away from home index rose 0.2 percent. The energy index was unchanged over the month, after declining 1.9 percent in September.



The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 percent in October, as it did in August and September. Indexes that increased in October include shelter, used cars and trucks, airline fares, medical care, and recreation. The indexes for apparel, communication, and household furnishings and operations were among those that decreased over the month.



The all items index rose 2.6 percent for the 12 months ending October, after rising 2.4 percent over the 12 months ending September.

The all items less food and energy index rose 3.3 percent over the last 12 months.



The energy index decreased 4.9 percent for the 12 months ending October. The food index increased 2.1 percent over the last year. Meanwhile, the National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard, commenting on the statistics, said todayآ’s report shows CPI inflation was 2.6% in October, close to its pre-pandemic rate. This has been a hard-fought recovery, "but we are making progress for working families, with gas prices down to UD 3.08 per gallon, insulin prices down from as much as USD 400 to USD 35 per month for seniors, and household incomes up by USD 4,000 more than prices during this Administration."

"We will keep fighting to lower costs for families on key items like housing and health care, and against policies that would undermine our progress on bringing inflation down," he said, according to a statement issued by the White House.

