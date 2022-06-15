The UAE's inflation increased 3.35% during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 amid higher prices in 11 main sectors, according to the latest data by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC).

The country's Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped to 102.70 points in Q1-22, compared to 99.37 points in the year-ago period.

The prices of transportation, restaurants and hotels, food and soft drinks, and tobacco rose by 22%, 6.87%, 5.4%, and 4.07%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the UAE recorded a surge in the prices of textiles, clothing, and footwear by 2.72%; communications by 2.3%; and health by 1.99%.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the UAE's CPI reached 106.92 points, up 0.18% from 106.73 points in 2020.

Source: Mubasher

