ABU DHABI - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received today a written letter from Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, regarding strengthening the strategic relations between their countries and the prospects of developing them to serve their common interests.

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, received the letter during his meeting with Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister for Space, Science and Technology, at the Prime Minister's office in India.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the bilateral relations and the importance of joint action to further enhance and develop them.