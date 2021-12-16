The US technology giant Apple has announced new vacancies to run its retail operations at three stores located across the UAE.

One of the most sought-after employers globally, the iPhone maker owns and operates two outlets in Dubai at the Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall and one in Abu Dhabi at Yas Mall.

The UAE residents interested in the jobs can apply through Apple’s career site.

Below is the list of jobs and available at Apple’s stores in the UAE and requirements:

Business Pro: Minimum 3 to 5 years of experience; advanced Apple expertise on mobility adoption and business transformation with general knowledge of key SMB industries, technology trends, challenges, and industries.

Genius: Strong people skills and a knack for problem-solving; ability to maintain composure and customer focus while troubleshooting and solving technical issues; ability to adhere to a schedule of customer appointments; flexible with work schedule.



Creative: Passion for education and ability to instruct in a ‘hands-off’ manner, letting users learn by doing; ability to teach small groups and coach multiple customers simultaneously; tenacity to work with users until they truly become independent and able to create on their own; multilingual ability is a plus.



Expert: Proficiency in technology, particularly Apple products; proven experience in sales and technology solutions, as well as in developing customer loyalty; • strong people skills – approachable, a good listener, and empathetic.



Technical specialist: Ability to assess customers’ support needs, then provide solutions or refer them to other team members; the flexibility to regularly rotate through different technical specialities and skills; multilingual ability is a plus.

Business expert: Knowledge of how businesses use technology and what Apple solutions can offer them; comfort using the phone to interact with customers and to position business solutions; ability to facilitate business experiences through in-store briefings, workshops, and events.

Specialist: Agility at learning new products and features; ability to deliver great customer experiences by constant personal interaction; strong communication skills with small groups as with individual customers; maintaining composure and customer focus while troubleshooting and solving issues.

Operations Expert: Ability to think quickly and perform problem-solving tasks; strong leadership skills, whether guiding by example or coaching a group. Strong organisational skills.

