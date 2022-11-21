DUBAI - Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, stated that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, focuses on fostering strategic collaboration with the United States launching effective international cooperation, aiming to enhance sustainable growth in the digital economy building a better future for societies.

This came during a meeting of Omar Sultan Al Olama with Arun Venkataraman, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service; Sean Murphy, Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy in Abu Dhabi; and Meghan Gregonis, United States Consul General in Dubai to sign a joint statement about data transmission across borders and discuss the importance of data’s collection, and transmission across borders.

Al Olama said that the collaboration with the USA reflects the UAE’s global message on the importance of promoting partnerships and joint initiatives between the governments, solidifying international stability and prosperity, support the development endeavours, and economic cooperation.

He further added that the meeting reaffirmed the importance of building digital foundations based on data, knowledge, and innovation; enhancing the ability to collect data and facilitate its transmission across borders to ensure the development of the digital economy, sharing state-of-the-art solutions to pressing challenges, and developing digital systems to achieve rapid growth and prosperity in trade and the digital economy.

Arun Venkataraman said, “Today's announcement signals both our countries' commitment to ensuring robust data privacy protections which are crucial to innovation and development of the digital economy and the future of U.S.-UAE trade.”

“We know that secure and private cross-border data transfers are essential components of competitive markets, and so we thank Minister Al Olama, and the UAE government, for collaborating with the U.S. Department of Commerce in this effort,” he added.

“It is great to see the release of this joint statement after several years of close collaboration with our colleagues in the United Arab Emirates, which began in earnest after a policy mission led by I&A Deputy Assistant Secretary for Services to the UAE in January 2020," said U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Industry & Analysis (I&A) Grant Harris.

“Businesses and communities alike across the United States and UAE have benefited from our close work together through workshops, exchanges, dialogues and sharing information on critical digital economy issues like facilitating cross-border data flows. We look forward to continuing this work and our discussions about the opportunities presented by the creation of the new Global Cross Border Privacy Rules System,” he added.

The meeting discussed the advantages in digitisation and expected benefits of accelerating digital transformation on modernising global economy and increasing the use of technology to supply services.

The meeting touched upon the importance of empowering the workforce and consumers, enhancing risk management capabilities, and increasing innovation and economic growth - recognising the economic and social benefits of promoting interoperable mechanisms that facilitate cross-border data transfers across economies with different regulatory regimes.

The meeting also discussed the expected challenges of these developments and the various ways to transform data between countries. Correspondingly, mechanisms to ensure continued information sharing, international mechanisms that facilitate the transfer of personal data, and the best practices to enhance interoperability between the two countries.