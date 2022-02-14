ABU D HABI: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, witnessed today the exchange of cooperation agreements, memoranda of understanding and protocols between representatives of several state departments in the UAE, and their counterparts in Turkey.

The agreements are aimed at strengthening cooperation and expanding partnerships between the two countries in several fields, including investment, health, agriculture, transportation, industries, advanced technologies, climate action, culture, youth, and others.

The agreements and MoUs exchanged by the two sides during a ceremony held at Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi included the following: 1 - A Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of the UAE and the Republic of Turkey in the fields of health and medical sciences was exchanged by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, and Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs.

2 - A Memorandum of Understanding in the field of advanced industries and technologies was exchanged by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Mustafa Varank, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology.

3 - A Memorandum of Understanding on climate action was exchanged by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs.

4 - A Memorandum of Understanding in the cultural field between the governments of the UAE and the Republic of Turkey was exchanged by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

5- A Joint Statement of Intent on initiating a comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the UAE and the Republic of Turkey was exchanged by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Mehmet Mu?, Turkish Minister of Commerce.

6- A Memorandum of Understanding in the agricultural fields was exchanged by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, and Bekir Pakdemirli, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry.

7- A Memorandum of Understanding in the fields of land and sea transport between the governments of the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Turkey was exchanged by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Adil Karaismailo?lu, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure.

8 - A Memorandum of Understanding in the field of youth between the governments of the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Turkey was exchanged by Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism.

9 - A Memorandum of Understanding on crisis and disaster management was exchanged by Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, and Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

10 - A Memorandum of Understanding in the field of meteorology was exchanged by Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Meteorological Center, Faris Muhammad Al Mazrouei, and Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs.

11 - A media cooperation protocol was exchanged by Saeed Al Eter, Head of the UAE Government Media Office, and Farhan Altan, Head of Communications - Turkish President's Office.

12 - A Letter of Intent on defence cooperation was exchanged by Tareq Abdul Raheem Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of Tawazun Economic Council, and President of Turkish Defense Industries ?smail Demir.

13 - A Protocol of Cooperation between the UAE's National Library and Archives and the General Directorate of State Archives, affiliated to the Turkish Presidency was exchanged by Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Acting Director-General of the National Library and Archives, and Dr. U?ur Unal, Director of State Archives of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.