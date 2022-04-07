The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has rescheduled its monetary policy review to Friday, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The Monetary Board was originally scheduled to meet on Monday, but the meeting was postponed after the bank's governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal quit office.

Nandalal Weerasinghe, a former senior deputy governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka who has worked with the IMF, replaced Cabraal as central bank governor on Thursday.

The review decision will now be announced at 5:30 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Friday while the new governor will address the media at 6 p.m., the central bank said.

