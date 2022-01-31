RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al-Busaidi on Monday inspected the Empty Quarter border crossing between the two countries, which was inaugurated during the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Omani minister of defense last December.

During the inspection tour, the ministers unveiled two commemorative plaques before inspecting the service facilities at the border crossing. They were briefed on procedures and the working mechanism.

The ministers watched a presentation on the projects implemented by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at the crossing.

The Saudi minister was accompanied on his visit by the governor of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, Eng. Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdul Rahman Al-Falih, the ministry’s undersecretary for civil affairs, Director General of Passports Lt. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Yahya and other senior officials.

 

