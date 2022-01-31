During the inspection tour, the ministers unveiled two commemorative plaques before inspecting the service facilities at the border crossing. They were briefed on procedures and the working mechanism.



The ministers watched a presentation on the projects implemented by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at the crossing.



The Saudi minister was accompanied on his visit by the governor of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, Eng. Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdul Rahman Al-Falih, the ministry’s undersecretary for civil affairs, Director General of Passports Lt. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Yahya and other senior officials.