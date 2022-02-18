The fourth edition of the “Watan 91” exercise, meaning homeland, which is being held under the patronage of Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, was launched by the Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations Affairs, Lt. Gen. Saeed bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani.



Al-Qahtani thanked King Salman, the supreme commander of all military forces, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also minister of defense, for supporting and assisting the security sectors.



He said that the joint tactical exercise is being held under the guidance and follow-up of the interior minister, and within the plans of the Ministry of Interior to develop training and raise the level of employee performance to maintain security and protect the capabilities and gains of the country.



The exercise also aims to diversify operational training, in terms of command and control, and field assumptions, and includes a number of sporting and social activities.



The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority and the Saudi Red Crescent Authority will participate in a number of security applications and operations in the exercise.