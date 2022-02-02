PHOTO
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha on Tuesday held talks with Kamal Ahmed, the Bahraini minister of transport and communications and president of the National Space Science Agency.
During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the LEAP conference being held in Riyadh, they discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in ??digital economy and opened investment prospects.
They also discussed ways to support digital entrepreneurship and develop sustainable and green technology, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Al-Swaha met separately for similar talks with the Finnish Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Ville Skinnari.
They reviewed the Kingdom's digital strategy and stressed the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation and exchange expertise in the field.
