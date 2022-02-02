During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the LEAP conference being held in Riyadh, they discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in ??digital economy and opened investment prospects.



They also discussed ways to support digital entrepreneurship and develop sustainable and green technology, Saudi Press Agency reported.



Al-Swaha met separately for similar talks with the Finnish Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Ville Skinnari.



They reviewed the Kingdom's digital strategy and stressed the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation and exchange expertise in the field.