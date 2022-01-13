

Safe Beach 5, which began on Sunday, took place in the Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Fleet.



Maj. Gen. Ali bin Saeed Al-Shehri, commander of the participating forces, thanked the participants from the Royal Jordanian Naval Forces for their cooperation and said the fifth staging of the joint exercise had been completed with a high degree of skill.



The exercise is designed to boost military cooperation, coordination and the exchange of expertise between the nations’ forces, authorities said. A number of operations took place with the aim of raising levels of readiness and enhancing combat capabilities.



Col. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Balawi, the director of the exercise, said that the participants in Safe Beach 5 successfully completed all of its stages, theoretical and operational, with high levels of skill and proficiency, which reflected the quality of the preparation, coordination and implementation.



“The goals set for this exercise were achieved with all seriousness and in the spirit of unified joint action,” he said.

Meanwhile, security forces from Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman arrived in the Kingdom ahead of Arab Gulf Security 3. The joint tactical exercise, involving security agencies from Gulf Cooperation Council member states, will take place this month in Dammam in the Eastern Province. Forces from the UAE arrived on Wednesday.



Commanders reported that the participants are prepared for the exercise, which aims to enhance coordination and field cooperation, and develop capabilities for dealing with crises and emergencies.