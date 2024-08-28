DUBAI, UAE: The Middle East's tourism industry is set to receive a significant boost with the introduction of a new Schengen-style program called “GCC Grand Tours.” This innovative initiative will allow travelers to explore Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman, under a single visa.

The GCC Grand Tours visa, expected to launch by the end of December 2024, represents a major step forward in regional unity and tourism convenience.

Benefits of the unified visa

The new visa aims to simplify travel by enabling tourists to visit multiple countries in the region without needing separate visas for each one. This unified system is anticipated to attract more travelers, boosting the economy and establishing the Middle East as a premier global tourism destination.

Industry experts in the travel sector are optimistic about the potential rise in tourism, comparing it to the impact of the Schengen visa on European travel. UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri emphasized that the visa could draw a significant number of tourists, with projections estimating a substantial increase to 128.7 million visitors by 2030.

The initiative is designed to make it easier for people to explore the region's historical sites, opening new opportunities for both business and cultural exchanges. Tour companies are preparing travel packages that leverage the new visa system, which is expected to lead to increased hotel bookings and overall tourism revenue across the Gulf countries.

