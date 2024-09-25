ABU DHABI - The UAE's dedication to combating money laundering and terrorism financing continues to strengthen its position as a regional and global leader, according to Suliman Aljabrin, Executive Secretary of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF).

Speaking at the 2024 Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) Annual Meeting and Technical Assistance and Training Forum, Aljabrin emphasised the UAE's increased efforts to combat these crimes in recent years. He also highlighted the country's strengthened cooperation with international and regional organisations.

The UAE's removal from the Financial Action Task Force's grey list is a testament to its commitment to combating financial crimes and enhancing international cooperation.

Aljabrin explained that the annual meeting of the Asia Pacific Group is a significant event, particularly as it is being held in the Middle East for the first time. The meeting provides an opportunity to showcase the efforts of various countries in combating money laundering and terrorism financing and to address emerging challenges. He noted that money laundering and terrorism financing are transnational crimes that require global cooperation.

The UAE's hosting of the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) Annual Meeting and Technical Assistance and Training Forum demonstrates its commitment to strengthening international partnerships in combating financial crimes.