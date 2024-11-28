ABU DHABI - The UAE and Sweden signed two agreements on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi to foster cooperation in judicial and legal matters between the two countries.

These agreements pertain to the extradition of criminals and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and Gunnar Strömmer, Swedish Minister for Justice, signed the agreements in the presence of delegations from both countries.

During the signing ceremony, Al Nuaimi praised the bilateral cooperation with Sweden and highlighted the robust relations between the two countries. He underscored the commitment to enhancing these ties through collaboration in judicial and legal fields.

He affirmed the Ministry's commitment to strengthening legal and judicial cooperation globally by adopting best practices from courts in friendly countries and fostering collaboration to enhance and develop bilateral relations.

For his part, Strömmer expressed his pleasure at visiting Abu Dhabi and signing the agreements with the Ministry of Justice, noting that the judicial relations with the UAE are solid.

He added, "We are pleased to solidify this through the signing of bilateral cooperation agreements in the legal and judicial fields, which we will continue to support and strengthen in a way that serves the interests of both friendly countries."