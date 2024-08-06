ABU DHABI - The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has launched a new media campaign under the slogan "Plan – Save – Invest" as part of its "Proactive Financial Planning" project.

The campaign aims to promote awareness of proactive financial planning as part of the UAE government's transformative "We the UAE 2031" initiative, which seeks to position the UAE as one of the world's most prosperous countries within the next decade.

Throughout the campaign, the GPSSA aims to boost financial literacy by 60% through awareness campaigns, training programmes, and workshops for more than 10,000 insured Emiratis. The focus will be on the principles of proactive financial planning, emphasising early savings and investments without relying on pensions.

The campaign will target 130,678 contributors, 29,600 pensioners, and 18,550 beneficiaries registered with GPSSA and provide financial advice to members covered by other pension funds.

Dr. Maysa Rashed Ghadeer, Head of GPSSA's Government Communications Office, said the authority collaborates closely with its strategic partners to achieve the transformational project's goals.

Dr. Ghadeer added, "The Government Communications Office at GPSSA is responsible for raising awareness regarding the transformational project and its importance in the lives of eligible individuals who are covered by pension laws and who are encouraged to take part in the consultations, awareness courses and workshops delivered by the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy."

The GPSSA has urged stakeholders and the public to follow the campaign through newspapers, social media channels, radio, television, workshops, meetings, and community events. They invite inquiries through their media channels for more information about the campaign.