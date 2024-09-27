Riyadh: The Saudi Chambers of Commerce has issued its first ATA Carnet, marking the official implementation of this international customs system since June. Saudi Arabia becomes the 80th country globally to adopt the ATA Carnet.



The Swiss company Richemont received the inaugural carnet from Secretary General of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Waleed H. Alorainan, as the sole national authority overseeing the system per the Istanbul Convention.



Business owners and interested parties can apply for the temporary import carnet through the Chambers of Commerce website or visit their Riyadh office to collect it.

The ATA Carnet is an international customs document that facilitates the temporary importation of goods for up to one year without incurring duties or undergoing customs procedures.



This initiative enhances Saudi Arabia's position as a global investment hub and business center, while stimulating the exhibitions and events sector and increasing its readiness for international gatherings. The system requires goods to be re-exported or re-imported within the designated period and covers a wide range of products.