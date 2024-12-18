RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said that the new salary scale would create an attractive and stimulating work environment for engineering professionals in the government sector. It will also raise the standard of professional practice of engineers.



The new salary scale for engineering jobs, which was approved by the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, will take into effect from December 31, 2024. It targets employees of government departments and agencies, who occupy engineering jobs according to the Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations. This is applicable to holders of bachelor's degrees from one of the engineering specializations from Saudi Arabia or accredited universities outside the Kingdom and are on the payroll of the general employee salary scale.



The new regulation regarding engineering professions and salary scale included a number of developmental aspects for the engineering sector through the transformation of the career path for engineers from the general employee salary scale to the professional path on the new scale.



The progression in the new scale will be in accordance with the specified engineering professional categories such as engineer, associate engineer, professional engineer, and consulting engineer in accordance with the Engineering Professions Practice Law, in addition to obtaining professional accreditation from the Saudi Council of Engineers and the Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations.

