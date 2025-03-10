Egypt - Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), has urged taxpayers and registered entities with outstanding tax disputes to submit their settlement requests by 12 May under Law No. 5 of 2025 for cases predating 1 January 2020. She also called on businesses to take advantage of the opportunity to resolve disputes under Law No. 160 of 2024 for cases still pending before tax appeal committees or courts, with a final deadline of 30 June.

She emphasized that dispute resolution committees will continue to review existing cases and accept new requests until the specified deadlines. The Ministry of Finance remains committed to resolving tax disputes in partnership with the business community, an approach aimed at reducing financial burdens, encouraging business continuity, and fostering economic growth.

To streamline the process, the ETA has made settlement forms available on its electronic portal, allowing taxpayers to conveniently submit their requests online. These include the Tax Dispute Settlement Form under Law No. 5 of 2025, the Request for Tax Accounting on Real Estate Transactions and Unlisted Securities under Article 7 of the same law, and the Dispute Termination Request Form under Law No. 160 of 2024. Once submitted, the relevant tax office will proceed with the necessary legal procedures to resolve each case in coordination with the dispute review process.

Abdel Aal highlighted that these laws offer taxpayers a unique opportunity to resolve long-standing disputes and start fresh with the tax system. Law No. 160 of 2024 is part of a broader package of tax relief measures designed to expedite the resolution of pending appeals, reinforce tax fairness, and create a more stable investment climate. Law No. 5 of 2025 also provides flexible solutions for different types of tax assessments, including the option to pay outstanding liabilities in four quarterly instalments instead of twelve, without additional interest on estimated assessments.

She further noted that eliminating tax disputes is a critical step toward the full digital transformation of Egypt’s tax system. By automating procedures and enhancing online services, the ETA aims to build stronger trust with taxpayers and create a transparent, investment-friendly environment. Abdel Aal emphasized that these legislative changes directly address taxpayer concerns, helping to reduce disputes and accelerate case resolutions through mutually beneficial solutions.

