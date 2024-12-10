The payments sector in Egypt is facing legal obstacles facing that hinder its development and growth, Business tycoon Naguib Sawiris said during the second session of the Sixth Annual Hapi Conference.

He explained that current laws require companies in this sector to partner with a bank, which limits their ability to expand and innovate.

Sawiris pointed out that if the goal is to establish a specialized bank, the legal requirements create a conflict where the bank becomes both a partner and competitor to the company.

This hinders progress and disrupts the development of the sector, he explained.

