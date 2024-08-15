KUWAIT CITY - In a bid to expedite the verification of academic certificates, the Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) is coordinating with the Ministry of Higher Education to update the academic equivalencies of its employees.

The newspaper obtained a copy of the circular on the verification of the academic certificates that Kuwaiti and expatriate employees obtained from abroad as of Jan 1, 2000; in which Director General of KPA Sheikh Khaled Salem Al-Sabah revealed the academic certificate verification team will update the academic equivalencies in coordination with the ministry.

The circular urged the employees to provide the specialized team with the equivalency of the academic certificate, academic certificate, transcript of records and a copy of the civil identification card, which will be uploaded in PDF format on the designated platform.

It stressed that the scrutiny of the academic certificates is by the ministry’s commitment to ensure integrity and justice among all employees, as per the directives of the Council of Ministers regarding the verification of post-secondary school certificates obtained from abroad.

It added that the post-secondary certificate verification team will soon receive the certificates of employees who obtained diplomas, bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctorate degrees from outside the country since Jan 1, 2000 till date.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

